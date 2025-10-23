Keanu Reeves had a crazy fan moment as woman tries to enter his car after Broadway show

The entire moment was captured in video by another attendee and it went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.

It took quite a few security personnel to grab hold of the fan who asked her to calm down. However, she was relentless in her pursuit of uniting with her "divine husband".

Security had to forcibly take her away from the car who was then thrown to the ground so that she was unable to chase Keanu Reeves' car as it drove away.

The video of the entire situation triggered various conversations around fan culture. Some even speculated that the woman may have been scammed by fraudsters pretending to be Keanu Reeves which led to the reaction.

While Keanu Reeves could not meet the woman who claimed to be his "divine wife", he is currently married to Alexandra Grant, a visual artist. The couple started going out earlier this year and reportedly married in September.