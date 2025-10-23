Marriage with Kanye felt like Stockholm Syndrome, says Kim Kardashian

There comes a time when people stop feeling pitiful or empathetic towards their loved ones, and they ultimately put themselves first. That is what Kim Kardashian did, after a certain point in her marriage with Kanye West.
On the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old star was in between takes on the set of All's Fair, the Ryan Murphy series she's leading. That's when Kim opened up about her past marriage and kids.
Kim explained she "always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome" with the 48-year old rapper.
"I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him]," she said. She would think to herself "I should’ve stuck it out" or "I could’ve helped," but "this was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally."
"It is so f------ sad," she added of where things stand between them.
“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she revealed, as she said she recently felt "pretty tested" by Kanye, whom she married in 2014 and divorced in 2021.
In a recent Call Her Daddy podcast episode, released on October 15, Kim had discussed how Kanye, who later changed his name too Ye, made her feel unstable. Kanye had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and later with autism.
Kim said she remembered “just not feeling safe, not even physically just like maybe emotionally or even, you know, financially.”
She shared instances of him giving away their five Lamborghinis during mental health episodes.
“Lack of stability was a big thing,” added Kardashian, who also described how she initially tried to support him but increasingly got more difficult with time.
“But I think that… when someone isn’t willing to make changes that I think would be super healthy and beneficial, it makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic,” Kim added during the podcast, torn between choosing her marriage or the couple’s four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
For Kim, it was not as though walking away was a "luxury".
“That’s not my reality. This person — we have 4 kids together. It’s very confusing, because it’ll be all this talk on the internet of like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked [to see them]," she said on The Kardashians.
