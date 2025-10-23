Marriage with Kanye felt like Stockholm Syndrome, says Kim Kardashian

There comes a time when people stop feeling pitiful or empathetic towards their loved ones, and they ultimately put themselves first. That is what Kim Kardashian did, after a certain point in her marriage with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her stormy relationship with rapper Kanye West and her decision to divorce him

On the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old star was in between takes on the set of All's Fair, the Ryan Murphy series she's leading. That's when Kim opened up about her past marriage and kids.

Kim explained she "always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome" with the 48-year old rapper.

"I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him]," she said. She would think to herself "I should’ve stuck it out" or "I could’ve helped," but "this was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally."

"It is so f------ sad," she added of where things stand between them.

“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she revealed, as she said she recently felt "pretty tested" by Kanye, whom she married in 2014 and divorced in 2021.