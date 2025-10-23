Outer Banks director Jonas Pate faces on-set misconduct allegations amid season 5 filming

Outer Banks director and executive producer Jonas Pate is facing allegations of on-set misconduct after reportedly grabbing and shouting at a female production assistant. The incident was intervened by the cast members including Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline after they heard screams coming from the room. Some of the insiders tell that everything was in the heat of the moment and he didn’t really mean to hurt her.

Jonas Pate accused of grabbing and shouting at female crew member during Outer Banks' shoot

The incident reportedly occurred during the filming of the fifth and final season of Outer Banks in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Tensions escalated after a heated argument on set, prompting actors Chase and Madelyn to intervene when they heard the screams in the set.

According to an insider, “he was screaming at the female production assistant and grabbed her by her shoulders and shook her. He didn’t hurt her or try to hurt her.” The insider went on and added saying, “He just crossed a line. Putting your hands on someone is never, ever okay.”

Even though this was a heat of the moment incident, several members from the production team reported that this wasn’t really unusual from the producer’s side. Another insider added to the same saying, “It’s about time that it’s made public.”