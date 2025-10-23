YouTuber IShowSpeed left baffled after livestream interrupted by yelling Vijay fans

American YouTuber IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, had a surprisingly chaotic moment during his recent livestream from Thailand when he was accosted by a couple of enthusiastic fans of Tamil superstar Vijay.

Why was YouTuber IShowSpeed called Thalapathy Vijay?

The popular content creator, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, was already visibly confused during his travel vlog after a separate fan had randomly handed him a shoe they were wearing. Things escalated when two Indian men on a two-wheeler drove up alongside his car.

The men began shouting “TVK, TVK” at the baffled streamer. When Speed, who was wearing a Manchester United jersey, asked what they were talking about, they yelled, “Vijay, Thalapathy Vijay.” Speed, utterly perplexed, questioned, “What? What the f**k they saying?” and admitted he had “no clue what was happening”.