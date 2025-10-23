YouTuber IShowSpeed left baffled after livestream interrupted by yelling Vijay fans

American YouTuber IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, had a surprisingly chaotic moment during his recent livestream from Thailand when he was accosted by a couple of enthusiastic fans of Tamil superstar Vijay.
The popular content creator, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, was already visibly confused during his travel vlog after a separate fan had randomly handed him a shoe they were wearing. Things escalated when two Indian men on a two-wheeler drove up alongside his car.
The men began shouting “TVK, TVK” at the baffled streamer. When Speed, who was wearing a Manchester United jersey, asked what they were talking about, they yelled, “Vijay, Thalapathy Vijay.” Speed, utterly perplexed, questioned, “What? What the f**k they saying?” and admitted he had “no clue what was happening”.
The persistent fans pulled up beside him again, trying to explain. They told him, “Vijay, Vijay, South Indian actor,” and in a bizarre moment, even referred to the actor as the “Chief Minister of India.” The fans then hilariously insisted the YouTuber join them for a bike ride, an offer he politely declined before driving away.
The incident sparked a reaction online, with many users finding the fans’ behaviour amusing, particularly the ‘Chief Minister’ comment. However, some fans pointed out that Speed has previously praised Vijay, having once called him “the Indian John Wick” after seeing his film Leo.
For those unfamiliar, ‘TVK’ refers to Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The South Indian actor was last seen in the film The GOAT and is reportedly planning to enter politics full-time after the release of his next movie, Jana Nayagan, slated for Pongal 2026.