Kerala HC quashes government order on Mohanlal’s ivory collection

In a major setback to actor Mohanlal and the Kerala government, the High Court on Friday quashed the state’s order that had legalised the actor’s collection of some ivory tusks.

Setback for Dadasaheb Phalke winner Mohanlal as Kerala HC quashes govt order on his ivory collection

However, reacting to the order, the actor’s counsel said this was “nothing but only a technical issue.” The court also cancelled the license issued to him and directed the Kerala government to issue a fresh notification in compliance with legal procedures of the land.

The court observed that the 2015 Kerala government order regularising Mohanlal’s ivory collection suffered from procedural lapses and was never published in the official gazette, rendering it invalid. It further noted that the Kerala government’s action to legitimise the possession of ivory was not in accordance with statutory norms.

The case traces back to December 21, 2011, when the Income Tax Department conducted a raid at Mohanlal’s residence in Thevara, Kochi, and reportedly discovered two pairs of ivory tusks. Following the raid, the Forest Department registered a case against the actor for alleged illegal possession of ivory.