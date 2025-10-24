Randeep Hooda on cinema, nature, and rootedness: Horse-riding is my way of being in the moment
Randeep Hooda has never shied away from proclaiming that he is the son of Haryana; so when Blenders Pride Four Elements launched in his home state recently, Randeep was the obvious choice for the collab. That gave us a chance to catch up with the actor and talk about his passions — films, nature, and horse-riding.
Horse-riding is a great leveller: Randeep Hooda talks acting, nature, and the joy of simplicity
Swatantra Veer Savarkar saw you take on directing and writing — how did that challenge shape you creatively?
I feel actors are children and I look at myself also in a very funny way. I have always felt that an actor is the last cog in a wheel. Movies are always the director’s medium, so that was enforced again, being on the other side of the camera. I now feel acting is easier than writing or directing.
Who or what shaped your approach to cinema the most?
Naseeruddin Shah sir has been a great influence on me when it comes to acting.
What kind of stories or characters are calling to you now in this phase of your career?
Something you can engage with; something that scares you or makes you nervous; or something that changes you as a person. I am really looking forward to working with more sound producers because the biggest greed is for the role, and that’s where it ends.
Are there any directors or actors you’re eager to collaborate with?
There are many directors I’ve worked with before that I’d love to work with again. When it comes to co-actors, I don’t really get to choose — and honestly, I don’t think I need to. But when it comes to directors, there are so many talented ones, including a lot of new names. Directors like Sandeep Reddy Vanga and others are really shaping the new wave of cinema.
What’s your current fitness regimen?
Ah, just a bit of weight and strength training, and some cardio in different forms. But honestly, it’s more about food than fitness — 80% to 90% of it comes down to what you eat. And that’s where I tend to slip… desserts always find a way to win!
Horse-riding and polo remain core passions for you...
When I go riding, everything else fades — whether a film has done well or not, where I am in life, or where I want to be. The horse doesn’t care about any of that. It only responds to how you treat it. If you’re distracted or not in sync, the horse will sense it and react. Riding is a great leveller. It forces you to be completely in the moment.
A book that changed the way you see the world.
I think it was a book gifted to me by Suneet Varma when I was just starting out as a model and dreaming of becoming an actor. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho — it made me reflect, believe, and really want things to happen. I think that desire/intention has played a big role in getting me to where I am today.
You have a deep love for wildlife and the outdoors, any memorable experience?
Every time you go out, the experience is different — and that’s the beauty of it. You never know what you’ll come across. That sense of uncertainty is what keeps you coming back. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, nature surprises you. There’s a deep joy in witnessing something so raw and real. It feels like a connection to your roots, which is what fascinates me.