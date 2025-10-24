Retired NBA player Shaquille O’Neal’s brand-new 2025 Range Rover stolen

Shaquille O’Neal’s brand-new, custom 2025 Range Rover has reportedly been stolen in what authorities are calling an elaborate shipping scam in Georgia.

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, O’Neal’s black Range Rover, which had recently undergone extensive custom work at a local shop in Dahlonega, was reported missing on Wednesday. The vehicle was intended to be transported to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but never arrived at its destination, despite allegedly being picked up by a shipping company.

Authorities believe the incident may have involved an impersonation scheme. Someone may have posed as the legitimate transport company to steal the vehicle. Preliminary findings suggest that “an unauthorised individual or company may have taken possession of the vehicle under false pretenses.”

Investigators also discovered that a tow truck registered to Griffin Wrecker Service LLC, bearing Georgia tag YIW241, was used to move the car to an address in Atlanta. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to the media, Effortless Motors, the dealership that sold O’Neal the Range Rover, confirmed it had arranged transport through a third-party company that appeared fully verified. However, they later discovered that the transport company’s internal systems had been “compromised and hijacked,” resulting in the car being unlawfully taken during transit.