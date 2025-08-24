Apple alleges former employee stole Apple Watch secrets before joining Oppo

Apple has reportedly filed a lawsuit a federal court in San Jose against a former employee of the Apple Watch team for stealing confidential information and handing it over to the Chinese tech company Oppo.

Apple sued a lawsuit against a former employee for trade secret misappropriation

Apple alleges that the employee, Dr Chen Shi, who joined Oppo after that, downloaded sensitive information and passed it on to the private Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer.

Dr Chen said that he was leaving the company “for personal and family reasons,” but he went on to join Oppo as the head of a team managing sensor technology.

But Apple alleged that he messaged Oppo with the promise to “collect as much information as possible.” His online search results on his Apple-issued computer included phrases “how to wipe out MacBook” and “Can somebody see if I’ve opened a file on a shared drive?”

Apple claims that before leaving the company, Shi attended multiple technical meetings and copied 63 files from a secure folder onto a USB drive, which allegedly contained confidential information.