Vir Das gets candid on his 'Sounds of India' Tour, his memoir and future projects in an exclusive chat

Comedian, actor, writer and the voice of modern India’s humour — that’s Vir Das in a nutshell. He’s the kind of performer who can make you laugh at the quirks of everyday life one moment and reflect on the country as a whole the next. Over the years, he’s gone from the sharp stand-up specials to performing at global stages, winning hearts and laughs all along the way. He’s also made his mark in films with roles in Badmaash Company (2010), Delhi Belly (2011) and Go Goa Gone (2013), as well as OTT shows like Call Me Bae (2024) that streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Now, he’s all set to make his Broadway debut, proving he is as versatile as he is unapologetically bold.

The internationally acclaimed, Emmy-winning comedian is now touring India with his new show Sounds of India — a nationwide, theatrical, immersive comedy experience unlike anything seen before. Produced by TribeVibe Entertainment, the show travels from the beaches of Kanyakumari to the mountains of Kashmir and from the chaos of Kolkata to the calm of Kochi — touching all four corners of the country. Ahead of tour, we sit down with Vir to talk about his new tour, his memoir and the projects that are keeping him occupied.