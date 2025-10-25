Hailey Bieber on botox and the treatment she actually loves

Her approach mirrors a trend among younger consumers who prefer minimal invasiveness and long-term skin health over early wrinkle prevention injections. Clinicians note that PRP and PRF work by concentrating growth factors from one’s blood and stimulating collagen production. Results are gradual, maintenance is required, and outcomes vary depending on practitioner skill. Large-scale trials comparing them to injectables remain limited.

For those considering similar treatments, experts recommend an honest consultation, realistic expectations and careful aftercare. The message is not to dismiss injectables entirely, because Botox remains highly effective for dynamic lines. Instead, many young adults now see “prejuvenation” using one’s own biology as a promising and more natural option.

Hailey’s perspective gives a memorable frame. She delays traditional wrinkle-relaxing injections and instead opts for body-derived alternatives and consistent skincare. Whatever your age, the takeaway is that a considered plan wins: choose treatments that match your long-term goals, check credentials, ensure clear communication with your provider and think of any procedure as part of a wider routine rather than a single fix.

(Written by Esha Aphale)