What does Khloe Kardashian admit to in the recent season of their show, The Kardashians?

With The Kardashians streaming their new season on an OTT platform, viewers have a lot of questions about what kept the family busy apart from their high profile appearances in global events. While Kim’s promotions for her new web series All’s Fair and the new product drop from her brand is hyping up, Kendall’s Paris Fashion Week walk is the talk of the town, Kylie’s new range of cosmetics is bringing her into the spotlight while mother Kris is in the news for looking even younger than her daughters. Kourtney on the other hand has been private, the person she always chose to be while Khloe made an interesting revelation – that she had been celibate for the past three years.
Those who have been following Khloe’s journey know well that she was with NBA player Tristan Thompson but he is known to have cheated on her on multiple occasions. While the first time, did shake their relationship barriers, they decided to continue and did so from 2016-2021, before finally calling it quits in terms of their partnership. The two have however maintained a cordial relationship and co-parent their children True and Tatum.
Time and again, Khloe has been asked about her dating or sex life and she has maintained that she is neither meeting anyone and has definitely been a celibate for the last three years. Interestingly, not only has this question come from the media, but also her close friends circle and to both, Khloe has done explaining that she is quite happy with her children at the moment and isn’t quite actively looking around or dating anyone. In fact, she has put forward the needs and necessities of her children before her own. For her, it is an honour to bring up these little humans into well-mannered big humans and she is putting all her energy into this process right now.
