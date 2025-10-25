Influencer slammed for comparing her daughter to Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter, Dua

Now we’ve hit that point in the influencer apocalypse where even celebrity babies are fair game for content. Bollywood’s favourite high-gloss power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally revealed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh’s face on Diwali. The internet collectively melted into a puddle of “awws.” She was in a red Sabyasachi outfit, two perfect pigtails, a bindi — the whole “mini-Deepika” vibe. The couple had guarded her privacy for a year. Then one picture, and bam — internet hysteria.
Enter influencer Shreyashi Debnath Gupta, who took one look at baby Dua and apparently saw… her own daughter, Daisy. Out came a side-by-side collage on Instagram, captioned: “How can they look so much similar? For a moment, I truly thought it was my Daisy!”
Within hours, the post blew up — not with “awws,” but with digital daggers. Netizens dragged her for “attention-seeking,” “using a celebrity baby for engagement,” and the ever-popular “do anything for reach.” Some defended her, insisting it was an innocent mom moment. But let’s be honest, when you’re running a public account and posting a celebrity kid’s face for comparison, you’ve basically stepped into the influencer equivalent of a landmine.
Let’s call it what it is: chasing clout. The need to be part of the trending conversation, even if it means inserting your toddler into someone else’s. Maybe there’s no evil intent, just the usual social-media desperation to stay visible. But it reeks of the one thing the internet rewards and reality punishes, that is tone-deafness.
Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer’s PR machine must be muttering silent prayers because they spent a year keeping Dua’s identity private, and within days, she’s become a mirror meme. It’s really not the end of the world, but it paints a perfect picture of influencer culture in 2025, where everything is content, even someone else’s child. So if you’re tempted to post “my baby looks like Dua,” just remember that Dua or your baby doesn’t need a twin. The internet already has too many copycats.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.