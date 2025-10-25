Influencer slammed for comparing her daughter to Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter, Dua

Let’s call it what it is: chasing clout. The need to be part of the trending conversation, even if it means inserting your toddler into someone else’s. Maybe there’s no evil intent, just the usual social-media desperation to stay visible. But it reeks of the one thing the internet rewards and reality punishes, that is tone-deafness.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer’s PR machine must be muttering silent prayers because they spent a year keeping Dua’s identity private, and within days, she’s become a mirror meme. It’s really not the end of the world, but it paints a perfect picture of influencer culture in 2025, where everything is content, even someone else’s child. So if you’re tempted to post “my baby looks like Dua,” just remember that Dua or your baby doesn’t need a twin. The internet already has too many copycats.