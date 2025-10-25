Ravie Dubey opens up about Ranbir Kapoor’s deep commitment and sacrifices for Ramayana

He went on and talked about how Ranbir had an impact as well and said, “In fact, all of us did (change), including Ranbir Kapoor. He has sacrificed so much for this film. This feels more like a yagya. We all did everything in our power to stay true to these characters, in how we behave, react, and even speak”.

Adding more about his experience working with Ranbir, Ravie said, “Ranbir has an incredible aura. He’s quiet, graceful, and deeply committed. He carries a very soft energy, and I think that’s something everyone who meets him would feel. Yash, on the other hand, is an extremely friendly person, very warm and genuine. Both of them are very different, yet equally kind-hearted”.

Landing the role wasn’t just a big deal for Ravie, his wife, Shagun Mehta, was over the moon. In a podcast, she shared how excited she was when she found out her husband had bagged the part. She said, “I’ve been with him for fourteen years, and it feels like my vanvas has finally ended. All these years, I’ve wanted him to take on a role where people could see the side of him that I see. Right now, I can’t separate him from the character. He’s such a deeply spiritual person that I believe he accepted this role as a divine calling, not just another acting opportunity”.