In her new lyrics, Lily Allen implies David Harbour cheated on her

In one lyric, Lily Allen says, "Why can't you wait for me to come home? This conversation's too big for a phone call. Ruminating, ruminating, I've been up all night. Did you kiss her on the lips, and look into her eyes? Did you have fun? Now that it's done, baby, won't you tell me I'm still your number one? 'Cause you're my number one."

In another song titled, Sleepwalking, Lily writes, "Why aren’t we f---ing, baby?' Yeah, that’s what you said," the lyrics continue. "But you let me think it was me in my head, and nothing to do with them girls in your bed".

In the other songs like Tennis or Madeline, Lily Allen continues with her implications and talks about being gaslit after she caught a text on her man's phone from a woman named Madeline and how she approached the woman to ask, "how long has it been going on? Is it just sex or is there emotion?"

Lily Allen, who in an open relationship with her ex-husband, David Harbour, alleges that the husband broke the rules despite being allowed to be with other women according to the terms and conditions. "Be discreet and don’t be blatant. There had to be payment. It had to be with strangers", she sings.

Lily has however clarified that the album was not totally autobiographical. Lily and David Harbour, known for his role in popular series, Stranger Things, separated in 2024.