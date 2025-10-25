Priyanka Chopra quips about multiple retakes as she shares pics from tropical vacay

Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018. The same year in December, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple had a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Talking about her film work, Priyanka was last seen in Heads Of State directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film SSMB29.

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise Krrish 4, marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, The Bluff.