Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez marries after two-week romance

Monty and Robins were said to be inseparable after they met just weeks before. The bridegroom proposed without a ring, and the two wed each other within 12 hours. The snaps of the couple sent on social media by Monty indicate they were dressed in similar Superman tops and sporting “just married” sashes.

Addison Rae, 25, who is touring, did not attend the ceremony, which spotlights the reportedly tense relationship she has maintained with her dad since he parted ways with Easterling in 2022. Their split was contentious after a woman sued Monty for leading her on to have an affair.

Monty and Easterling, who have Addison and two sons, Enzo, 17, and Lucas, 12, had a particularly tumultuous marriage, marrying in 2004, divorcing, and remarrying in 2017. Monty has a fourth child, a daughter, Macye, from a prior relationship.

The surprise wedding is an additional dramatic installment into the already complicated and publicly scrutinized family life of the TikTok influencer. As Monty begins his new union, Monty’s family remains a focal point of constant media scrutiny.