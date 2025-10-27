Westeros meets Glastonbury? Sophie Turner and Chris Martin spark dating rumours

Sophie’s private life has also been up in the air after she split from Joe Jonas in 2024. Following a stint of on-again, off-again romance with British aristocrat Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson, sources say the couple ended their relationship officially in late September after a very public row at a society wedding. Just a week after the split rumours finally went away, Sophie, 29, was seen out on a date with the music legend.

From fan-girl squeal to secret rendezvous

Though the latest rumours are unsubstantiated, the relationship is not new. An older clip from Joe Jonas’ programme, Cup of Joe, was brought back up where Sophie was seen crying and surprised by an impromptu birthday video message from Chris in 2020. Her passionate fan-girl response then fuelled rumours that the fandom might have developed into something more intimate.

With no pictures to prove the meet-up, most are taking the news with a grain of salt, speculating the rendezvous might have merely been a friendly get-together. Still, with both celebrities now officially available—Sophie was allegedly spotted on the upscale dating app Raya in August—their people have been reached out to for comment, although no official statements have been released.