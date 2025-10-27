Indians will soon be able to use the Unified Payments Interface in Japan

The initiative aims to provide a seamless and familiar digital payment experience and reduce the reliance on cash or foreign cards for Indian travellers in Japan. The partnership is currently in the foundational and implementation stage. The services are not yet live but will be rolled out soon, allowing Indian tourists to use their UPI apps at select merchants.

This marks UPI's first foray into the East Asian market, showcasing India's growing influence in the global fintech space. The parties will use their existing UPI-enabled apps from India (like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, etc.). No new apps or local bank accounts will be required. The payment will be debited from the user's Indian bank account in Indian Rupees (INR), with real-time conversion into the Japanese Yen for the merchant.