Indian travellers can now make UPI payments in Qatar. See all details!

The system uses QR code-based transactions at point-of-sale (POS) terminals for merchants acquired by QNB, powered by Netstars' payment solution. The service went live recently on September 24 with Qatar Duty Free outlets at Hamad International Airport being the first merchants in Qatar to go live with UPI acceptance.

Indian travellers can use their existing UPI apps (like PhonePe, Google Pay, or BHIM) to make real-time, secure payments. The transaction is completed by scanning a QR code at the merchant's point-of-sale terminal. The payment is made in Indian Rupees (INR) from the traveller's Indian bank account and the Qatari merchant receives the equivalent amount in Qatari Riyal (QAR). One must enable the UPI Global or UPI International feature for your bank account through your specific UPI application before you travel.