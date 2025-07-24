Visit Qatar and NMACC Mumbai announce a year-long partnership!

India currently stands as Qatar’s second-largest source of international visitors and this strategic alliance signals a renewed focus on creating immersive, culturally-rich experiences tailored for the Indian traveller. By aligning with the centre — Mumbai’s newest and most prominent arts and culture institution — Visit Qatar seeks to position itself as a premium destination that marries tradition with modernity.

The partnership will launch with a major art installation at the NMACC, coupled with a high-profile celebratory event. This inaugural showcase will offer a dynamic confluence of Indian and Qatari artistry, featuring crafts, performances and interactive cultural experiences that underline the creative synergy between the two nations. The collaboration was announced via the Instagram of the cultural centre.