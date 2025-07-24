Visit Qatar and NMACC Mumbai announce a year-long partnership!

Set to deepen cultural and tourism linkages between India and Qatar, Visit Qatar has announced a year-long partnership with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. This collaboration is poised to spotlight Qatar’s evolving cultural narrative while tapping into one of its most important tourism markets — India.
India currently stands as Qatar’s second-largest source of international visitors and this strategic alliance signals a renewed focus on creating immersive, culturally-rich experiences tailored for the Indian traveller. By aligning with the centre — Mumbai’s newest and most prominent arts and culture institution — Visit Qatar seeks to position itself as a premium destination that marries tradition with modernity.
The partnership will launch with a major art installation at the NMACC, coupled with a high-profile celebratory event. This inaugural showcase will offer a dynamic confluence of Indian and Qatari artistry, featuring crafts, performances and interactive cultural experiences that underline the creative synergy between the two nations. The collaboration was announced via the Instagram of the cultural centre.
What to expect?
Throughout the year, the collaboration aims to unlock new avenues for cross-cultural engagement, introducing Indian audiences to Qatar’s luxurious hospitality, contemporary arts and rich heritage, positioning the Gulf nation not just as a travel destination, but as a cultural bridge.
Currently, in partnership with Dadu, the Children’s Museum of Qatar, for the first time in India, presents Light Atelier — an interactive exhibition. Inside this beautifully immersive space, guests are free to imagine, experiment and create — interacting with light sources, reflections, colours and shadows in open-ended, joyful ways.