Experience the thrill of Formula 1 with Qatar’s exclusive fan packages for the 2025 Grand Prix

Sports tourism is poised to be one of the hottest travel trends of the year and Qatar is setting the pace with a spectacular offering for Formula 1 fans. The country has announced its fan packages, designed to deliver an enchanting experience for motorsport enthusiasts at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025.
Taking place at the state-of-the-art Lusail International Circuit from November 28 to November 30, 2025; the event promises an adrenaline-filled weekend featuring a sprint race, a thrilling qualifying round and the grand finalé on Sunday. With Qatar Airways leading the initiative, the package offers F1 lovers a chance to immerse themselves in one of the most anticipated events on the racing calendar, all while saving up to 20 percent if they book early under the Super Early Bird promotion, valid until February 12.
The packages have been designed to create an unforgettable experience for racing fans. Travellers will fly with the award-winning airline, known for its exceptional service and arrive in Doha, where luxurious accommodation awaits. Premium hotels, coupled with complimentary daily breakfasts, set the stage for the race weekend. Guests will also enjoy official access to the races, complemented by entry to spectacular post-race concerts and events.
For those who desire an even more elevated experience, the package offers upgrades to business class or first class flights, ensuring unmatched comfort and personalised service throughout the journey.
Additionally, travellers can take advantage of a rewards programme that allows them to earn Avios and Qpoints on the entire package. The flexibility to pay using a combination of cash and Avios further enhances the appeal of this dream package. Choose from the Main Grandstand Package, North Grandstand Package, T16 Grandstand Package or the General Admission Lusail Hill Package, each offering unique vantage points to witness the action on the track.
For those planning to extend their stay, Qatar offers a treasure trove of travel and tourist highlights. Dive into the country’s rich culture and history at the Museum of Islamic Art and the National Museum of Qatar. Wander through the bustling lanes of Souq Waqif, a traditional market filled with spices, textiles and handicrafts.
Adventure seekers can head to the stunning Inland Sea (Khor Al Adaid) for sand dune bashing, while food lovers can savour authentic Qatari cuisine at local restaurants. For modern luxury, a visit to The Pearl-Qatar and the vibrant Msheireb Downtown Doha is a must. Don’t miss the breathtaking Doha Corniche, offering scenic views of the city’s skyline, especially at sunset.