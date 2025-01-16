Experience the thrill of Formula 1 with Qatar’s exclusive fan packages for the 2025 Grand Prix

The packages have been designed to create an unforgettable experience for racing fans. Travellers will fly with the award-winning airline, known for its exceptional service and arrive in Doha, where luxurious accommodation awaits. Premium hotels, coupled with complimentary daily breakfasts, set the stage for the race weekend. Guests will also enjoy official access to the races, complemented by entry to spectacular post-race concerts and events.

For those who desire an even more elevated experience, the package offers upgrades to business class or first class flights, ensuring unmatched comfort and personalised service throughout the journey.

Additionally, travellers can take advantage of a rewards programme that allows them to earn Avios and Qpoints on the entire package. The flexibility to pay using a combination of cash and Avios further enhances the appeal of this dream package. Choose from the Main Grandstand Package, North Grandstand Package, T16 Grandstand Package or the General Admission Lusail Hill Package, each offering unique vantage points to witness the action on the track.