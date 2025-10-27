Kriti Sanon drops glimpses from her UFC date with rumoured beau Kabir Bahia

Varun and Kriti are expected to reunite on screen in the sequel Bhediya 2. Although there is no update on Bhediya 2 till now, the Maddock horror-comedy universe has released its latest instalment in the form of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma, which also acted as a launchpad for Shakti Shalini featuring Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda.

On Saturday, Kriti marked ONE year of her first movie as a producer, Do Patti — the first project of her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. She took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a heartfelt message that read, “It’s been a year of my first butterfly (butterfly and red heart emoji) A film that I’ll always be proud of.. my first production.. (folded hands emoji) @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial Happy 1 year @kanika.d @kathhapictures @beatnikbob5. (sic)."

Directed by debutante Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, The project further marked Kriti's first dual role as twin sisters Saumya and Shailee. Do Patti also saw Kajol in key role, along with marking the Bollywood debut of television actor Shaheer Sheikh.