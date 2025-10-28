Amitabh Bachchan gave Rs 10,000 to staff on Diwali, and the Internet is not happy

The verdict? Half the internet thinks it’s cute that Amitabh Bachchan remembered to show his staff that he appreciates them. The other half thinks INR 10,000 is pocket change for a man whose wristwatch probably costs more than your apartment. Someone even commented, “Jethalal from Taarak Mehta gives better bonuses.” Savage, but not inaccurate.

Let’s be clear that INR 10,000 isn’t nothing. For most people it's quite a lot of money. But from someone with a reported net worth north of INR 1,600 crore, it’s the equivalent of you tipping your Uber driver with a toffee. Sure, it’s the thought that counts, but the thought could’ve counted a little more, you know?