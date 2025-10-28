Amitabh Bachchan gave Rs 10,000 to staff on Diwali, and the Internet is not happy

So, Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood’s Big B, the baritone of Indian cinema, the man who can make a pan masala ad sound profound apparently gave his staff INR 10,000 and a box of sweets for Diwali. Cue: the internet clutching its pearls and yelling, “Bas itna?”
A video shot outside Jalsa showed staffers leaving with sweets and saying they got crisp ten thousand notes. The clip went viral soon and just like that, a festive bonus turned into a public trial.
The verdict? Half the internet thinks it’s cute that Amitabh Bachchan remembered to show his staff that he appreciates them. The other half thinks INR 10,000 is pocket change for a man whose wristwatch probably costs more than your apartment. Someone even commented, “Jethalal from Taarak Mehta gives better bonuses.” Savage, but not inaccurate.
Let’s be clear that INR 10,000 isn’t nothing. For most people it's quite a lot of money. But from someone with a reported net worth north of INR 1,600 crore, it’s the equivalent of you tipping your Uber driver with a toffee. Sure, it’s the thought that counts, but the thought could’ve counted a little more, you know?
There’s also the irony that Bachchan didn’t post this himself. The video came from someone hovering near his gate. Which means this wasn’t even performative generosity — it was just a low-key Diwali gesture that accidentally got a spotlight and a thousand think-pieces.
But here’s the real plot twist: we are the ones obsessed with celebrity morality tales. Big B’s wallet isn’t the real story; our appetite for moral outrage is. One clip, ten thousand rupees, a million opinions — classic India, classic internet.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.