Bigg Boss 19 controversy: Baseer Ali reveals alleged bias towards Amaal Malik

Bigg Boss has always been about rollercoaster friendships, fights, alliances, and jaw-dropping drama. But the tension hits a whole new level when fan favourites are eliminated. That’s exactly what happened when Baseer Ali was evicted, sending shockwaves through his fans. And just when viewers thought the drama was over, another twist hit: Nehal Chudasama was also eliminated in the same week.
Baseer revealed in a recent interview that there have been discrepancies in the show as another contestant, Amaal Malik, was being guided by the show’s creators.
In a shocking twist, new revelations about Bigg Boss 19 have left viewers questioning the show’s fairness. As everyone knows, contestants constantly have to prove their worth to stay in the game, and those who sometimes feel low often face eviction. But surprisingly, this wasn’t the case for Amaal Malik, who seemed to receive special guidance that helped him navigate the challenges.
Baseer shared that the house has been biased towards certain members and one of them is the singer Amaal. Whenever he felt low, the creators would find a way to cheer him up and ultimately guide him through the show.
The full context behind the help came to light when Amaal approached Baseer and shared what the show’s creators had told him. Baseer explained, “There were so many moments when I felt deeply for Amaal, and he also reciprocated in a beautiful way. Especially after his dad came and left, he was feeling very low. Bigg Boss called him to the confession room, where Bigg Boss asked him to find someone in the house who could control him, help him in difficult situations, and stop him from going below the belt. So he came to me and said, ‘Bigg Boss told me this, so I took your name.’”
This revelation took the audience and fans by surprise, sparking a wave of reactions online. Viewers quickly took to social media to voice their opinions about the perceived bias on the show.
One user wrote, “BB himself being biased — doing all this off-camera — and they had a problem with Abhinoor talking without mics because ‘the audience will not know what they’re saying’? How LOW can you get, makers?”
Another shared their frustration and shared, “The entire show is made out of cut-outs! It’s now all about image washing — first Sajid, now Amaal, and many others in the past”.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.