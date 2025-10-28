Bigg Boss 19 controversy: Baseer Ali reveals alleged bias towards Amaal Malik

Bigg Boss has always been about rollercoaster friendships, fights, alliances, and jaw-dropping drama. But the tension hits a whole new level when fan favourites are eliminated. That’s exactly what happened when Baseer Ali was evicted, sending shockwaves through his fans. And just when viewers thought the drama was over, another twist hit: Nehal Chudasama was also eliminated in the same week.

Baseer revealed in a recent interview that there have been discrepancies in the show as another contestant, Amaal Malik, was being guided by the show’s creators.

Baseer Ali spills the beans: Amaal Malik got special treatment on Bigg Boss 19

In a shocking twist, new revelations about Bigg Boss 19 have left viewers questioning the show’s fairness. As everyone knows, contestants constantly have to prove their worth to stay in the game, and those who sometimes feel low often face eviction. But surprisingly, this wasn’t the case for Amaal Malik, who seemed to receive special guidance that helped him navigate the challenges.

Baseer shared that the house has been biased towards certain members and one of them is the singer Amaal. Whenever he felt low, the creators would find a way to cheer him up and ultimately guide him through the show.