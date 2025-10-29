FWICE appeals PM Modi to posthumously confer Padma Shri to Satish Shah

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged PM Modi to posthumously honour the late actor Satish Shah with a Padma Shri. On Tuesday, the body wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting him to confer with the honour given his contribution to the field of entertainment.

Appeal to posthumously confer Padma Shri to Satish Shah in place

The letter read, “With folded hands and deep respect, we, the Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE), the parent body of 36 affiliated associations and scores of members representing the vast workforce of the lndian film, television, and digital industry, wish to humbly appeal to your good self to kindly consider conferring the Padma Shri Award (Posthumously) upon Late Shri Satish Shah, one of lndia's most beloved and distinguished actors. Late Shri Satish Shah was a rare and gifted artist whose work brought joy, laughter, and emotion to millions across our nation. Through his unforgettable performances in 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi', 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', 'Main Hoon Na', and numerous other landmark films and television shows, he became a household name and a symbol of excellence in the performing arts.”

The body lauded the late actor’s versatility, humour and human warmth, which made him one of the most respected and admired figures in the lndian entertainment industry. Beyond his immense talent, the late actor was also a kind and compassionate soul as he always encouraged fellow artistes, technicians, and the entire fraternity.

The letter further mentioned, “He was deeply respected by the working community and supported several welfare initiatives of FWICE with generosity and grace. His loss has left an emotional void in the hearts of all who knew him and in the creative world he helped shape. Honoring him with the Padma Shri Award (Posthumously) would be a most fitting tribute to a life devoted to art, culture, and service through entertainment. lt would recognise not just an actor, but a man who made lndia smile for over four decades and inspired countless others to follow their passion.”