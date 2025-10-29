Prunella Scales, who played Sybil in British sitcom Fawlty Towers, dies at 93

Actor Prunella Scales, best known as acid-tongued Sybil Fawlty in the classic British sitcom Fawlty Towers, has died, her children said Tuesday. She was 93 and had lived with dementia for many years.

Prunella Scales passes away at 93

Prunella’s sons, Samuel and Joseph West, said she died “peacefully at home in London” on Monday.

“Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home,” her sons said. “She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died.”