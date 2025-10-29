Arpita Mehta infuses festive charm into a handcrafted potli and scent collaboration

Designer Arpita Mehta is expanding her creative horizons this festive season through a collaboration with Jo Malone London. She has designed a handcrafted, mirror-embellished potli, intricately embroidered with her signature mirror work, offered exclusively with Jo Malone London purchases. This collaboration beautifully blends Jo Malone London’s timeless British elegance with Arpita’s contemporary yet rooted Indian aesthetic.

Arpita Mehta explores a fusion of British elegance and Indian artistry

Arpita speaks to Indulge about what sparked the idea, and all things olfactory!