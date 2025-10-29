Arpita Mehta infuses festive charm into a handcrafted potli and scent collaboration
Designer Arpita Mehta is expanding her creative horizons this festive season through a collaboration with Jo Malone London. She has designed a handcrafted, mirror-embellished potli, intricately embroidered with her signature mirror work, offered exclusively with Jo Malone London purchases. This collaboration beautifully blends Jo Malone London’s timeless British elegance with Arpita’s contemporary yet rooted Indian aesthetic.
Arpita Mehta explores a fusion of British elegance and Indian artistry
Arpita speaks to Indulge about what sparked the idea, and all things olfactory!
My first memory of fragrance is a borrowed one. I loved everything my sister did growing up, and she always wore this fresh, aquatic scent that felt confident and full of life. I loved wearing it too, it’s still a fragrance memory that instantly takes me back to those days.
Candles, scents, or sparkles—what’s your go-to for setting the perfect festive vibe at home?
Always candles and scents! There’s something magical about lighting a Jo Malone London candle or diffusing one of their fragrances before guests arrive. It instantly transforms the energy of a space to warm, inviting, and festive, without ever feeling overwhelming. For me, fragrance completes the décor, it ties everything together, creating an ambience that feels thoughtful and layered. The right scent has the power to make a home feel more personal, more welcoming, and truly festive.
What was the most unexpected (or fun) part of designing a collection with a fragrance house?
I’ve always worked with fabrics and textures, so designing with fragrance in mind was completely new. Translating the idea of scent, something invisible into a tangible design element was both a challenge and a joy. It taught me to design not just for the eyes, but for the senses.
If you could design a scent based on your favourite festive dessert, what would it smell like?
I don’t have much of a sweet tooth, but I do enjoy the richness of besan burfi and the depth of dark chocolate, though I’d never mix the two! If I were to design a scent inspired by that, it would be warm and indulgent. Probably layer it with notes of myrrh and jasmine to give it a rich, timeless base, perfect for the festive season.
Jo Malone London is known for its understated charm, while your designs are festive and bold. How did you find the balance between the two?
We met in the middle—the designs are refined and contemporary yet rooted in craft and emotion. It’s a dialogue between quiet luxury and festive celebration.
What’s your signature scent, and has it changed since working on this collection?
I’ve always gravitated towards peony & blush suede—it’s delicate, floral fragrance with soft peonies, a hint of red apple, and a touch of suede. Working with Jo Malone London has made me appreciate the art of layering—combining notes to create something that feels entirely personal. I’ve loved layering my all time favourite cologne with Amber Labdanum. It adds warmth and depth, and is perfect for festive gatherings.
