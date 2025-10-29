WWE star, Mike "IRS" Rotunda has been placed in hospice care

WWE star, Mike Rotunda, professionally known as Irwin R. Schyster or IRS has been placed under hospice care at age 67. The news was announced by Barry Windham, his brother-in-law and former wrestling mate.
Barry Windham revealed the news about Mike Rotunda to a journalist on Saturday. He was talking about how Mike's son, Windham Rotanda had tragically passed away due to a sudden heart attack in 2023, at just age 36. Professionally, Windham was known as Bray Wyatt.
"I love that family but it’s just so tragic", Barry said.
Talking about Mike Rotunda's current state of health, Barry Windham said, "It’s kinda tough right now. Mike is in hospice right now". Barry Windham asked all fans and well-wishers to keep the former WWE champion in his prayers.
Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda, now family, are two-time World Tag Team Champion.
Former WWE wrestler, Leilani Kai also offered her well-wishes and condolences after she heard about Mike Rotunda's health condition. Taking to the social media platform, X, Leilani wrote, "It breaks my heart to share that my friend Mike Rotunda has been placed under hospice care. This photo was from earlier this year — a moment I’ll treasure. Please keep Mike and the Rotunda family in your prayers. We love you, Mike".
Mike Rotunda is married to Stephanie Windham and they also share two other children, wrestler Taylor “Bo Dallas” Rotunda and daughter Mika Rotunda.