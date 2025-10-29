WWE star, Mike "IRS" Rotunda has been placed in hospice care

WWE star, Mike Rotunda, professionally known as Irwin R. Schyster or IRS has been placed under hospice care at age 67. The news was announced by Barry Windham, his brother-in-law and former wrestling mate.

Mike Rotunda had lost his son Windham Rotunda in 2023

Barry Windham revealed the news about Mike Rotunda to a journalist on Saturday. He was talking about how Mike's son, Windham Rotanda had tragically passed away due to a sudden heart attack in 2023, at just age 36. Professionally, Windham was known as Bray Wyatt.

"I love that family but it’s just so tragic", Barry said.