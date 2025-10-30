Dove Cameron engaged to Maneskin's Damiano David after 2 years of dating

Dove Cameron, 29 and Damiano David, 26 recently celebrated two years of their togetherness and the actor shared some cozy pictures of the two. Dove Cameron wrote in the caption, "the 2 best years of my life. i am brought to tears at least once a week because life has become so beautiful with you in it. i love you in a way no words could ever express, but i will never stop trying. buon anniversario amore mio".

During a June 2024 interview, Dove had revealed what happened after she met Damiano David and his band. "A couple months later, their team had reached out to me about coming to their album release and I couldn’t make it work with the dates...At one point, the band and I had been thinking about doing a collaboration", she said.

Dove Cameron continued the story, "They had recorded something, so I went in and I recorded over that track. They’d asked me to open for them on their tour and I couldn’t make it happen. There were just these passing-ships-in-the-night things happening. So when we met again at the 2023 VMAs, we had a reason to talk to each other. And when he came up to me, it felt like…I don’t know, a year can do a lot. It felt like it had been 10 years or something".

Damiano David leads Maneskin, an Italian rock band. Dove Cameron is popular for the Disney series, Liv and Maddie where she played a double role. She has also starred in all the three Descendants movie as the lead.