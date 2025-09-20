Dove Cameron shares moments with boyfriend Damiano David in music video Whatever You Like

In her new music video Whatever You Like, Dove Cameron gave fans a sneak peak of her relationship with frontman of the Italian rock band, Måneskin, and boyfriend Damiano David.
The video shows memories from her summer diaries, including footage that “captures candid, sun-drenched moments of joy, connection, and discovery.”
In the chorus, Dove sings, “I could drive around with you, my darling, for the rest of my life / Let’s sneak out of the parties early, go home at the end of the night / Better than the movies, how you happen to me / Like you put a pin in time (Oh) / Say you wanna do this forever, we can do whatever you like.”
The video shows cute moments like the two enjoying themselves at a concert, singing karaoke and making silly poses.
Clips show David shirtless as he leans in to kiss her, lifting Dove while they dance and gently dabbing cream on her face.
“It’s about realizing that, even if you’ve been in other relationships, you’ve never truly known love before — in its simplest and truest form. And that maybe, you’ve found the person you want to do every little thing with for the rest of your life," said Dove, about the song, in a press release.
The couple were first linked in September 2023 after she was spotted attending one of his shows. Dove and Damiano were seen kissing on the red carpet during Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala, which is when things seemed to have gotten more serious. Since then, the duo have openly supported and praised each other's works.
“He presents in a way that seems very easily digestible and then you spend two minutes around him and you realize he is the kindest, most generous, most innocent, most giving person,” Dove said in a 2024 interview.
“He’s like a 1950s gentleman, angel, teddy bear. He’s the best person I’ve met in my life."
