Dove Cameron shares moments with boyfriend Damiano David in music video Whatever You Like

In her new music video Whatever You Like, Dove Cameron gave fans a sneak peak of her relationship with frontman of the Italian rock band, Måneskin, and boyfriend Damiano David.

Dove Cameron features boyfriend Damiano David in her new music video Whatever You Like

The video shows memories from her summer diaries, including footage that “captures candid, sun-drenched moments of joy, connection, and discovery.”

In the chorus, Dove sings, “I could drive around with you, my darling, for the rest of my life / Let’s sneak out of the parties early, go home at the end of the night / Better than the movies, how you happen to me / Like you put a pin in time (Oh) / Say you wanna do this forever, we can do whatever you like.”

The video shows cute moments like the two enjoying themselves at a concert, singing karaoke and making silly poses.

Clips show David shirtless as he leans in to kiss her, lifting Dove while they dance and gently dabbing cream on her face.

“It’s about realizing that, even if you’ve been in other relationships, you’ve never truly known love before — in its simplest and truest form. And that maybe, you’ve found the person you want to do every little thing with for the rest of your life," said Dove, about the song, in a press release.