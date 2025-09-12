Hilary Duff announces music comeback and teases new docuseries after 10 years

American actress and singer Hilary Duff is throwing herself into the world of music once again, a decade after the release of her fifth and last studio album Breathe In. Breathe Out in 2015.

American actress and singer Hilary Duff teases new docuseries and new music

"new music … or something," Hilary captioned her last Instagram post, with a series of grainy photos.

The first photo shows the Come Clean singer smiling as she leans back in a chair wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. In the next, she seems to be holding a phone with lyrics while a pair of headphones rests in front of her. The final shot captures Hilary in the studio, embracing her husband Matthew Koma as he plays the keyboard.

A September 9 press release also revealed that 37-year old Hilary has signed with Atlantic Records and there is a docuseries in the making.

Directed and executive-produced by Sam Wrench, the project gives the audience an "unfiltered vignette into Hilary’s world" with the story of her personal journey and her "long-awaited musical return".