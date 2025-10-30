GST revenue from Zubeen Garg's final film will be donated to his foundation, Assam government has decided

The Chief Minister said, "The central government collects a GST on movie tickets, including 18 percent on tickets costing more than Rs 100 and 5 percent on tickets costing less than Rs 100. Out of the collection, half of it, i.e., 9 percent and 2.5 percent, are returned to the state government. The film based on our beloved artist Zubeen Garg, Roi Roi Binale will be released on October 31. As there are no provisions for tax exemption on films, the Cabinet has decided to hand over the GST collections to Kalaguru Artist Foundation, which was founded by Zubeen Garg. It will help to support the foundation and Garg's ideals".

Roi Roi Binale, a musical based on Zubeen Garg has been directed by Rajesh Bhuyan. The film also includes voice recordings of the late singer. The director revealed, "Zubeen Garg's voice is almost 80-90% clear, as we had recorded it using a lapel mic. So we will use his original voice only".

Talking to the media, Rajesh also said, "We were working on this movie for the last three years. The story and music of the movie were by Zubeen Garg...This was the first musical Assamese movie...We had completed almost all the work on the movie, except for the background music".

Rajesh Bhuyan also shared that the release date has been fixed according to Zubeen Garg's wishes. "Zubeen Garg wanted this movie to be released on 31st October, so we have decided to release it on the same date, not just in Assam, but nationwide", he said.

Zubeen Garg tragically died on September 19 in Singapore, with initial reports suggesting death by drowning.