Is Ariana Grande dating Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

After a Blind Items post went viral suggesting that an A-list singer had a lunch date with a married three-named actor, fans have been speculating that the rumours are about Ariana Grande and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

To make this more complicated, an alleged picture of the two made the rounds on social media, as fans criticised singer and actor Ariana Grande for breaking up a marriage.

However, a TikToker with the handle @dojacow69 said that the picture was photoshopped. It was apparently a picture of Sam and Aaron enjoying a meal. It is important to note that all of these is speculation at this point with no verified reports emerging about Ariana and Aaron's alleged relationship.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson have been together since 2008 when the couple first met. They got engaged in 2009 and consequently married in 2012. While there were several concerns about their age gap, their romance seems to have stood the test of time so far. The couple also share two daughters, Wylda and Romy.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande sparked romance rumours with Ethan Slater in 2023, and was once again criticised for adultery as Ethan Slater was married to Lilly Jay. Recently, after Ariana Granda went back to her brunette look, fans think she and Ethan have broken up. The couple's wedding plans are also off, according to reports. There is however no confirmation about their relationship.

Ariana Grande's current relationship status is crowded with speculations and little can be known unless she herself confirms or denies either of the rumours.