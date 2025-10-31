Is Megan Thee Stallion moving in with BF Klay Thompson? Rapper drops hint

Megan Thee Stallion may have just dropped a subtle hint that she is moving in with her boyfriend, Klay Thompson.
Taking to her Instagram, she shared a carousel of pictures on October 29, 2025 and the first picture the couple made a heart with each of their hands as Megan seemed to hold a key. The two were standing in front of a house, perhaps implying that they made a purchase together so that they can make the next big move.
The picture "dump" also had other pictures including pictures of Klay Thompson and the couple together.
Despite speculations, the couple is yet to confirm whether they have indeed moved in together or not. However, fans have taken to the comment section of the post to express their opinions and reactions.
"Impending nuptials are in the air", wrote one user. "Congratulations. Not the leader of the hot girls club falling in love", wrote another. Another fan said, "I’ve never been this jealous of a man in my life". "Big moves, big love, big blessings", wrote another well wisher.
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson confirmed their relationship back in July, 2025, putting an end to romance speculations. The couple has posted pictures of each other on their Instagram since.
Megan and Klay had their red carpet debut soon in July 16 when they attended the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.