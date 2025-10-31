Is Megan Thee Stallion moving in with BF Klay Thompson? Rapper drops hint

Megan Thee Stallion may have just dropped a subtle hint that she is moving in with her boyfriend, Klay Thompson.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a carousel of pictures on October 29, 2025 and the first picture the couple made a heart with each of their hands as Megan seemed to hold a key. The two were standing in front of a house, perhaps implying that they made a purchase together so that they can make the next big move.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson maybe moving in together

The picture "dump" also had other pictures including pictures of Klay Thompson and the couple together.