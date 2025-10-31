Jesse Eisenberg revealed that he is donating his kidney to a stranger

The discussion led to the revelation that Jesse Eisenberg is actually donating a kidney soon! "I’m actually donating my kidney in six weeks. I really am", the actor shared on the NBC show.

Everyone present were awed and praised his decision. The show host Craig Melvin said that what Jesse is doing is amazing. Replying to the appreciation, Jesse Eisenberg added,"I got, like, bitten by the blood donation bug. I love it". The actor further clarified that he will go ahead with the "altruistic donation" somewhere around mid-December.

After sharing the piece of news, Jesse Eisenberg also said that it is actually an easy decision and more people should realise how risk free the process is. "It's essentially risk-free and so needed. I think people will realise that it's a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination", Jesse said in a separate interview.

An altruistic kidney donation is when someone donates their kidney to a person they do not know, and is not their friend or family, but is suffering from advanced kidney disease. The donor, in this case, is often called the non-directed kidney donor.

On the work front, Jesse Eisenberg is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, set to release on November 14, 2025.