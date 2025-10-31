Wellness, womanhood and the will to fight: Nargis Fakhri gets candid
From her memorable debut in Rockstar to her journey across diverse film genres, Nargis Fakhri has always stood out for her honesty and authenticity. Beyond her work in cinema, she’s someone who values balance, self-awareness and emotional well-being.
In this conversation with Indulge, Nargis opens up about how she stays grounded in the spotlight, why breast cancer awareness is deeply personal to her, and what success means at this stage of her life. Honest, warm and thoughtful, she reminds us that staying true to yourself is the real key to lasting happiness and purpose.
You’ve often spoken about wellness and self-awareness. How do you balance the demands of fame with staying grounded and true to yourself?
For me, staying grounded starts with staying true to who I am. I’ve always believed that being authentic is so much easier than trying to be someone you’re not. Fame can bring a lot of outside noise and expectations, but I make it a priority to listen to my body, check in with myself, and focus on what truly matters to me. I don’t let the fear of missing out dictate my choices. Instead, I choose peace, balance, and self-awareness. When you prioritise your well-being and stay connected to your values, it becomes much easier to navigate everything that comes with a busy or public life.
Breast cancer awareness is such an important cause. What does this movement mean to you personally, and why do you think it’s vital for women to talk about it more openly?
Breast cancer awareness is such an important cause because it affects countless lives across all age groups. In recent years, there’s been a noticeable rise in diagnoses, showing that it’s not limited to older women but impacting younger ones as well. This makes open conversation and education more vital than ever. Raising awareness helps people understand the importance of early detection, regular screenings, and recognising symptoms. It also builds support for ongoing research and those currently battling the disease.
My mother was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and bravely fought through it. Unfortunately, in March 2024, she was diagnosed again with stage 4 breast cancer that has metastasised. Her strength and resilience remind me of the crucial importance for everyone, both men and women, to stay informed, proactive, and supportive in this fight. Breast cancer doesn’t just affect individuals; it touches families and communities. The more informed and open we are, the stronger we become in the fight for early intervention and, ultimately, a cure.
Many women still hesitate to prioritise their own health. What message would you share with those who tend to put themselves last when it comes to check-ups or self-care?
No one knows your body better than you. That’s why women need to listen to their bodies, educate themselves, and take an active role in their health. With the information available today, there are many ways to learn, ask questions, and make informed decisions with doctors. Prioritising self-care means being honest about how you feel emotionally, mentally, and physically, and making small adjustments where needed.
My mother didn’t always have the chance to put her health first, and now she’s facing the consequences of that. Her experience reminds me that caring for yourself today can make all the difference tomorrow. It’s never too late to make changes, embrace healthier choices, and commit to regular check-ups. You only get one body and one life; make your well-being a priority.
You’ve lived such a fascinating cross-cultural life, from Queens to Bollywood. How has that journey shaped the person and performer you are today?
It’s truly been an incredible journey, one filled with growth, perspective, and gratitude. Moving from Queens to Bollywood has been an eye-opening experience that’s allowed me to see life from so many different angles. It’s taught me compassion, empathy, and a deeper understanding of people and cultures. I’ve seen both sides of the coin, the challenges and the blessings, and that balance has shaped not only who I am as a person but also as a performer. I genuinely believe that life is about the journey, not the destination, and mine has been such a meaningful one so far. The best part? I’m still here, still learning, and still evolving, which means the journey is far from over.
Your debut in Rockstar left a lasting mark. Looking back, what was it like stepping into Heer’s world, and how did that experience change your relationship with acting?
Heer’s world, and how did that experience change your relationship with acting? Rockstar was truly a life-changing experience for me. It was my very first acting role, and stepping into Heer’s world felt both natural and deeply personal. At that time, there were parts of Heer that reflected who I was. Because of that, I was able to connect with her on a genuine level.
I also understood Jordan’s pain; heartbreak is something almost everyone experiences, and having known that feeling myself, I could relate to the emotions that drove both characters. Rockstar opened my eyes to the power of storytelling and emotion in cinema. It made me fall in love with acting, the process, the transformation, and the ability to move people through a performance. That experience is what inspired me to stay in the industry and continue exploring different roles and stories.
From Madras Café to Main Tera Hero to Housefull 3, you’ve explored such diverse genres. How do you choose roles that resonate with you, and which one taught you the most?
I feel incredibly lucky to have been a part of so many diverse films and genres. Each project has offered something completely different, from intense, emotional storytelling in Madras Café to lighthearted comedy in Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3. For me, every role teaches something valuable. Whether it’s learning a new craft, understanding a different perspective, or discovering new layers within myself as an actor, each experience adds to my growth.
I don’t necessarily choose roles based on a formula; I’m drawn to characters or stories that feel honest, that challenge me, or that allow me to explore something new. Every film, in its own way, has shaped who I am today, both as a performer and as a person.
Every actor has a project that stays close to their heart. Which of your films or characters do you feel truly reflects your spirit?
Without a doubt, Rockstar and the character of Heer will always hold a special place in my heart. It was my very first film and the role that introduced me to the world of acting. Heer felt very close to who I was at that point in my life.
What advice would you give to someone supporting a loved one going through breast cancer, in terms of empathy, presence, and encouragement?
Empathy and compassion are everything when supporting a loved one through breast cancer. It’s so important to be patient, understanding, and present. Sometimes, it’s not about having the right words; it’s about simply being there, offering comfort and consistency. Try to keep fear and negativity away from them as much as possible. Instead, bring lightness and joy into their days. Encourage them to participate in life, to do things that make them happy, to stay active, and to spend time outdoors when they can. Small moments of laughter, love, and connection can make a world of difference.
Just as important is their state of mind. Positivity and hope can have a powerful impact on the healing process. Encourage them to believe that they will be okay, that they are stronger than they think and that better days are ahead. Most importantly, remind them that they’re not alone. Your strength, positivity, and presence can help them find theirs.
In an industry that constantly evolves, how do you define success for yourself today, both as an artist and as a woman?
For me, success is all about living authentically and staying true to yourself. It’s about doing what makes you happy, making your own choices, and setting boundaries that honour your well-being. It’s also knowing that you have the freedom to change your story, to grow, and to evolve, both as an artist and as a woman. Success isn’t just about accolades or recognition; it’s about feeling fulfilled, empowered, and aligned with your values every step of the way.
What’s next for Nargis Fakhri? What kind of stories or roles are you excited to explore in this new chapter of your journey?
I’m still open to exploring all kinds of roles. As I’ve said before, life is about the journey, and the more variety I experience, the more I grow, both as an artist and as a person. I’m also considering venturing into producing something of my own, a project that’s really close to my heart. Who knows what the future holds? As they say, the world is my oyster, and I’m excited to see where this next chapter takes me.
