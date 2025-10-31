Wellness, womanhood, and the will to Fight: Nargis Fakhri gets candid

A

Breast cancer awareness is such an important cause because it affects countless lives across all age groups. In recent years, there’s been a noticeable rise in diagnoses, showing that it’s not limited to older women but impacting younger ones as well. This makes open conversation and education more vital than ever. Raising awareness helps people understand the importance of early detection, regular screenings, and recognising symptoms. It also builds support for ongoing research and those currently battling the disease.

My mother was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and bravely fought through it. Unfortunately, in March 2024, she was diagnosed again with stage 4 breast cancer that has metastasised. Her strength and resilience remind me of the crucial importance for everyone, both men and women, to stay informed, proactive, and supportive in this fight. Breast cancer doesn’t just affect individuals; it touches families and communities. The more informed and open we are, the stronger we become in the fight for early intervention and, ultimately, a cure.