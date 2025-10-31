Zubeen Garg’s last film, Roi Roi Binale, releases today

“This is Zubeen Da’s last film as an actor and his most personal dream,” said Bhuyan. “He had envisioned this story 19 years ago and was involved in every stage of its creation. Today, that dream has come true - even though he's not here to see it.”

Producer Shyamantak Gautam called the moment “bittersweet”, describing the public response as overwhelming. “At 4.30 in the morning, people were waiting in queues across Assam. That shows what Zubeen means to his people,” he said.

Roi Roi Binale is being screened in 91 theatres across the Northeast and nearly 90 more across India—the widest release ever for an Assamese film. Additional screens are being added to meet soaring demand. The release comes just six weeks after Garg's sudden death on September 19, which sent shockwaves across the state.

The state government has since ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the circumstances of his death, leading to multiple arrests related to alleged evidence tampering. Yet, amid grief and speculation, Friday‘s release turned into a collective celebration — a testament to the enduring bond between Assam and its most beloved artist. As fans sang along to his songs inside packed theatres, Roi Roi Binale became more than a movie — it became Zubeen Garg's final melody to the world.