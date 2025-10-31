Kantara: Chapter 1 starts streaming on OTT today

The long-awaited digital release for the Kantara universe finally starts now, as Rishab Shetty’s epic prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 has made its grand digital debut. After an extraordinary theatrical run, the Hombale Films production is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from the midnight of October 31.
The spiritual thriller is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which explored the holy roots of Daiva worship in Tulunadu. The folktale goes back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty and zeroes in on Berme, played by Shetty, the protector of the Kantara forest and its indigenous communities. The story strongly narrates the tribal resistance against a royal family that tries to usurp power from the Daivas.
Rishab Shetty, who also wrote and directed the film, said he was excited since the movie is deeply rooted in lived culture and real traditions. "The love it received in theatres is a reflection of how deeply our folklore resonates with audiences," he said in a press note.
The film has been applauded for Rishab’s powerhouse performance, gripping storyline, and stellar cinematography by Arvind Kashyap. Other major stars include Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in pivotal roles.
First released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, the streaming release will make sure that viewers throughout South India can experience the spectacle in their preferred language. The highly anticipated Hindi version will soon join the platform, further extending the reach of this cultural juggernaut.