Kantara: Chapter 1 starts streaming on OTT today

Rishab Shetty, who also wrote and directed the film, said he was excited since the movie is deeply rooted in lived culture and real traditions. "The love it received in theatres is a reflection of how deeply our folklore resonates with audiences," he said in a press note.

The film has been applauded for Rishab’s powerhouse performance, gripping storyline, and stellar cinematography by Arvind Kashyap. Other major stars include Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

First released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, the streaming release will make sure that viewers throughout South India can experience the spectacle in their preferred language. The highly anticipated Hindi version will soon join the platform, further extending the reach of this cultural juggernaut.