Badshah visits Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan as brother seeks relationship guidance

Rapper Badshah is the latest celebrity to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. Accompanied by his brother, Badshah went to see the spiritual leader who was answering a question about relationships posed by Badshah's brother. In the video, the rapper was seen attentively listening to the spiritual guru’s response.

Badshah's brother asked in Hindi why human beings have entered into this world. His initial belief was that everybody have come to help each other, that this is life.

"Iss duniya mein jitne logon ko satya sunne ki iccha hai, lekin jab satya bolte ho toh rishte door ho jate hain, pyaar bhi door ho jata hai Aisa lagta hai jaise kisi ne shraap de diya ho – insaan khatam ho jata hai, na karm kar pata hai, na apna kaam, " he said. (Translation: In this world, all the people like to hear the truth. But when the truth is spoken, relationships and love fades. It feels like someone has cursed them – the human is finished, he can neither do his work, nor his duty.)