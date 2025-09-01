Badshah visits Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan as brother seeks relationship guidance

Rapper Badshah is the latest celebrity to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. Accompanied by his brother, Badshah went to see the spiritual leader who was answering a question about relationships posed by Badshah's brother. In the video, the rapper was seen attentively listening to the spiritual guru’s response.
Badshah's brother asked in Hindi why human beings have entered into this world. His initial belief was that everybody have come to help each other, that this is life.
"Iss duniya mein jitne logon ko satya sunne ki iccha hai, lekin jab satya bolte ho toh rishte door ho jate hain, pyaar bhi door ho jata hai Aisa lagta hai jaise kisi ne shraap de diya ho – insaan khatam ho jata hai, na karm kar pata hai, na apna kaam, " he said. (Translation: In this world, all the people like to hear the truth. But when the truth is spoken, relationships and love fades. It feels like someone has cursed them – the human is finished, he can neither do his work, nor his duty.)
“One should always walk on the path of truth. People leaving is justified because they are on the path of falsehood. Their leaving makes no difference. God is with those who walk on the path of truth, and the whole world is ready to walk with someone who has God on their side. Therefore, one should only walk on the path of truth.” responded Premanand Maharaj.
Badshah is gearing up to kick off his Unfinished Tour in the U.S. in September 2025. Organized by Intense Entertainment, the tour will span six major U.S. cities, offering fans an electrifying blend of Bollywood and hip-hop.
Badshah's real name is Aditya Prateek Singh. The name of his brother is not publicly known, but he does have a sister named Aprajita Singh.