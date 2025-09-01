Diljit Dosanjh exits No Entry 2, makers search for replacement actor

The sequel to No Entry has once again slowed down as Diljit Dosanjh has exited the film. Released in 2005, this comedy was a box office success with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in the lead. No Entry was slapstick humour with catchy one-liners that helped it find a loyal fan base and since then, talks of a sequel have surfaced multiple times but never really took off.
When the makers finally locked a new cast with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, it looked like the film was finally moving. Fans warmed up to the idea of the three actors sharing screen space. The update brought back buzz around the project, which had been silent for years. But the plan has hit a roadblock again.
According to reports, Diljit has now stepped away from the film as he could not agree with the creative direction and decided to leave after weeks of back-and-forth. The makers now need to fill his role before the film can move ahead. Diljit’s exit will sting. His music and films pull strong numbers, and his popularity cuts across regions. For many, the attraction of the sequel was watching him team up with Varun and Arjun in a light-hearted comedy. Diljit walking out leaves a gap the makers must address carefully.
This is not the first time No Entry 2 has faced problems. The project has been floating for over a decade, with multiple scripts and casting rumours slowing it down. A 2025 release was being discussed, but that doesn’t look so promising at this juncture.
There is speculation now about who might step in, even though no names have been made official. Industry chatter suggests that the producers want a face that will keep the ensemble fresh and commercially strong. For now, fans are left waiting again. The first No Entry is still remembered for its simple humour and easy charm. Whether the sequel can capture that same appeal or reach the floors on time remains unclear.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.