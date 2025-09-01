Diljit Dosanjh exits No Entry 2, makers search for replacement actor

The sequel to No Entry has once again slowed down as Diljit Dosanjh has exited the film. Released in 2005, this comedy was a box office success with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in the lead. No Entry was slapstick humour with catchy one-liners that helped it find a loyal fan base and since then, talks of a sequel have surfaced multiple times but never really took off.

The 2005 hit No Entry was set for a sequel with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh

When the makers finally locked a new cast with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, it looked like the film was finally moving. Fans warmed up to the idea of the three actors sharing screen space. The update brought back buzz around the project, which had been silent for years. But the plan has hit a roadblock again.