Ranbir Kapoor and Panchayat star Jitendra spotted together; what are they working on?

Bollywood fans are in for a treat as actors Ranbir Kapoor and Jitendra Kumar are gearing up to collaborate for an upcoming project. The duo were seen shooting for a new project together.

Behind-the-scenes videos from the set featuring the duo have gone viral. Clicked by celebrity photographer Pallav Palliwal, the footage shows the actors, dressed in traditional attire, on location. However, official details about the project have not been revealed.

Ranbir was dressed in a yellow kurta pajama, while Jitendra donned a red kurta with a white pyjama. Both actors were listening intently to the director's instructions. The video features the duo in a balcony, with decor which hints at festivities.

Jitendra, whose roles in popular web series, Panchayat and Kota Factory, have gained significant attention, would be collaborating with the Animal actor for the first time. Jitendra was recently seen reprising his much-loved role of Sachiv Ji in Panchayat Season 4. He is also reportedly gearing up to appear in Mirzapur: The Film.

In the viral video, many commented.

"Two of the best actors in Indian cinema , happy to see Jitendra getting chances to act in mainstream cinema," said one.

"Jeetu bhaiyaa got more attention than Ranbir," said another, referencing his Kota Factory character.