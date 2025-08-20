Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle nears $10 million in advance tickets, breaking anime presale records

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle (Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return) has broken the presale records in the United States as it nears $10 million in advance ticket bookings.

The movie, based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge, is the first instalment of the manga trilogy. According to American ticketing company, Fandango, the movie has recorded the best first-day advance ticket seller for an anime movie ever. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (2021) and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2022) previously held the record.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle breaks presale records

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has broken advance ticket records, as combined presale ticket sales is adding up to nearly $10 million. The figures are likely to go up further since the film will not release in the US until September 12, 2025.