Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle nears $10 million in advance tickets, breaking anime presale records

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle (Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza's Return) has broken the presale records in the United States as it nears $10 million in advance ticket bookings.
The movie, based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge, is the first instalment of the manga trilogy. According to American ticketing company, Fandango, the movie has recorded the best first-day advance ticket seller for an anime movie ever. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (2021) and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2022) previously held the record.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has broken advance ticket records, as combined presale ticket sales is adding up to nearly $10 million. The figures are likely to go up further since the film will not release in the US until September 12, 2025.
Talking about the historic feat achieved by the anime movie, EVP of Fandango, Jerramy Hainline said, "The overwhelming response is a true testament to the power of the anime community, and we are so proud to help bring anime into theaters so fans can experience it on the big screen."
The much-awaited movie will follow Demon Slayer Corps who will be brought into the Infinity Castle, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira contest the villanous Upper Rank demons. This intense fight will mark the beginning of the ultimate battle against Muzan Kibutsuji begins.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will contain Japanese prints along with English subtitles and dubbing. Both the subtitled and dubbed versions of the film will be released by Crunchyroll. There will be special IMAX screening of Chapter 1: Akaza's Return, ahead of the release for Crunchyroll Mega and Ultimate Fan members, starting September 9.
The cast for the English dubbed format cast includes some big names, such as actor Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang.