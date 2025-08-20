Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice anime adaptation to stream on Crunchyroll in 2026

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the 2019 action-adventure game developed by FromSoftware, will be getting an anime adaptation that is slated for a a 2026 release. Titled Sekiro: No Defeat, it will exclusively stream on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Japan, China, Korea, Russia and Belarus when it premieres next year.

From Software’s action-adventure game Sekiro to stream as an anime on Crunchyroll in 2026

"We are taking on the monumental task of animating the breathtakingly beautiful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” said director Kenichi Kutsuna.

“In doing so, we are pouring every ounce of our artistic vision and passion for beauty into its production. The final product is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience, one that will leave a lasting impression on both dedicated fans of the game and those who are discovering the world of Sekiro for the very first time. Please look forward to it."

The game Sekiro, produced by Kadokawa, Qzil.la and ARCH, is about Wolf, a shinobi. who is on a mission to rescue his lord, but gets embroiled into a conflict for Ashina's fate. Set in a fictionalised Japan during the Sengoku period, it makes strong references to Buddhist mythology and philosophy.