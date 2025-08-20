Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice anime adaptation to stream on Crunchyroll in 2026

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the 2019 action-adventure game developed by FromSoftware, will be getting an anime adaptation that is slated for a a 2026 release. Titled Sekiro: No Defeat, it will exclusively stream on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Japan, China, Korea, Russia and Belarus when it premieres next year.
"We are taking on the monumental task of animating the breathtakingly beautiful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” said director Kenichi Kutsuna.
“In doing so, we are pouring every ounce of our artistic vision and passion for beauty into its production. The final product is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience, one that will leave a lasting impression on both dedicated fans of the game and those who are discovering the world of Sekiro for the very first time. Please look forward to it."
The game Sekiro, produced by Kadokawa, Qzil.la and ARCH, is about Wolf, a shinobi. who is on a mission to rescue his lord, but gets embroiled into a conflict for Ashina's fate. Set in a fictionalised Japan during the Sengoku period, it makes strong references to Buddhist mythology and philosophy.
Directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, renowned for his work on the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne, Sekiro was revealed via a teaser trailer at the 2017 Game Awards in December. The popular game sold over 10 million copies and earned the Game of the Year honours.
The producers said the new anime “channels the precision and spirit of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice into every frame.” The anime is expected to retain the visual beauty and richness through hand-drawn animation.
“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is known for its precision and intensity, and those qualities carry through beautifully in this anime. We’re proud to bring Sekiro: No Defeat to audiences around the world," said Asa Suehira, chief content officer at Crunchyroll in praise of the adaptation.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.