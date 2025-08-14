Crunchyroll to host free 24-Hour Demon Slayer marathon online

You can watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba from August 16 at 10.30 pm IST on the Crunchyroll YouTube channel. The series will play in a livestream format, which will include real-time live chat, as part of a special 24-hour event ahead of ahead of the Infinity Castle movie’s US release.

Crunchyroll will stream the entire Demon Slayer series for free on YouTube as a 24-hour marathon on August 16

The series will feature the anime episodes and movies in Japanese with English subtitles, and then will be available for seven days after the stream ends. Arcs featured during the stream will include: Final Selection Arc, First Mission Arc, Asakusa Arc, Tsuzumi Mansion Arc, Natagumo Mountain Arc, Rehabilitation Training Arc, the Mugen Train movie, Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, Hashira Training Arc, followed by trailers for Infinity Castle.



Haruo Sotozaki directs Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at anime studio Ufotable, while Akira Matsushima acts as the chief animation director and character designer, while music is by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

The movie opened in Japan on July 18 and will head to theaters in the United States and Canada on September 12 and on September 11 in India.