Crunchyroll to host free 24-Hour Demon Slayer marathon online

You can watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba from August 16 at 10.30 pm IST on the Crunchyroll YouTube channel. The series will play in a livestream format, which will include real-time live chat, as part of a special 24-hour event ahead of ahead of the Infinity Castle movie’s US release.
The series will feature the anime episodes and movies in Japanese with English subtitles, and then will be available for seven days after the stream ends. Arcs featured during the stream will include: Final Selection Arc, First Mission Arc, Asakusa Arc, Tsuzumi Mansion Arc, Natagumo Mountain Arc, Rehabilitation Training Arc, the Mugen Train movie, Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, Hashira Training Arc, followed by trailers for Infinity Castle.
Haruo Sotozaki directs Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at anime studio Ufotable, while Akira Matsushima acts as the chief animation director and character designer, while music is by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.
The movie opened in Japan on July 18 and will head to theaters in the United States and Canada on September 12 and on September 11 in India.
According to Crunchyroll, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows Tanjiro Kamado, a boy who joined an organisation dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps, after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.
"While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village," the on-demand streaming service says.
During the Hashira Training, where Demon Slayer Corps members and the Hashira hone their skills for the upcoming fight against demons, Muzan Kibutsuji suddenly appears. As the Corps leader’s life is threatened, Tanjiro and the Hashira race to the scene only to be pulled into a mysterious, deep underground space.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.