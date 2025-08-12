Channing Tatum to dub in English Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Channing Tatum and anime fans are in for a treat as the actor is reportedly stepping in for the English dubbing of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. The anime series also features the popular name Rebecca Wang.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is an already running anime series with a recurring cast which includes Zach Aguilar who essays the role of the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado; Abby Trott who is seen as Nezuko Kamado; Aleka Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma; Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira; Johnny Yong Bosch like Giyu Tomioka and Erika Harlacher who plays Shinobu Kochu. Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang join this talented cast in the roles of Keizo and Koyuki, respectively.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado voiced by Zach Aguilar, who loses his family to the wrath of a demon. In fact, his younger sister is also turned into a demon. To rescue her and to avenge his family he joins the leagues of Demon slayer cops. He forges friendship and bonds during his training as a demon slayer and also starts slaying demons to meet his goal.
The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first feature film of this anime series and is a three-part trilogy which will focus on the final battle between the protagonist and the antagonist. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie will be released on September 12 in the United States of America and Canada, before being available to the rest of the world.
Over the year, especially in the last few years, there has been an exponential growth in anime worldover. People are not only reading anime but also skyrocketing its visual aspects. There are several anime clubs where fans discuss the books and it also forms a big part of cosplay events everywhere. Adding to this craze is Channing Tatum stepping in, making it one of the most-awaited crossover.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.