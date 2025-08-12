Channing Tatum to dub in English Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first feature film of this anime series and is a three-part trilogy which will focus on the final battle between the protagonist and the antagonist. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie will be released on September 12 in the United States of America and Canada, before being available to the rest of the world.

Over the year, especially in the last few years, there has been an exponential growth in anime worldover. People are not only reading anime but also skyrocketing its visual aspects. There are several anime clubs where fans discuss the books and it also forms a big part of cosplay events everywhere. Adding to this craze is Channing Tatum stepping in, making it one of the most-awaited crossover.