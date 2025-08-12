Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipuri film, Boong selected as the Spotlight Film of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment continues its legacy of championing fresh talent and compelling storytelling with its latest production Boong, which has been officially selected as the ‘Spotlight Film’ of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025. The highly anticipated drama will have its Victorian state premiere in Australia at the festival this August.

IFFM 2025 selects Farhan Akhtar-produced Boong for prestigious Spotlight Film premiere

Lakshmipriya Devi, a seasoned industry professional who has previously served as the first assistant director on well-known films such Luck by Chance, Talaash, Aamir Khan’s PK, and Mira Nair’s internationally lauded series A Suitable Boy, makes her directorial debut with Boong.

The 2025 lineup of IFFM, which is famous for showcasing innovative and culturally diverse Indian film, will highlight diversity, creativity, and daring storytelling. Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange says, “As this year’s Spotlight Film, we are thrilled to present the world premiere of Boong. It’s a story that is as bold as it is intimate, and Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary talent working behind the scenes in Indian cinema. IFFM has always been committed to championing new voices, and Boong is exactly the kind of story that resonates globally — deeply rooted in its context yet universally human in its emotion.”

Directed with sensitivity and vision, Manipuri film Boong reflects Lakshmipriya Devi’s years of experience behind the camera and her distinctive voice as a storyteller. Its premiere at IFFM 2025 marks a significant milestone for a filmmaker whose journey has come full circle — from assisting on iconic films to leading her own.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be held from August14 to August 24 August.