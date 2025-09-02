Dances with Wolves actor Graham Greene dies at 73

Dances with Wolves actor Graham Greene passed away at the age of 73 of natural causes, though his agent mentioned that he was suffering from a "lengthy illness" for a long time.
"He was a great man of Morals Ethics [and] Character and will be eternally missed. We love you, my brother greene God bless you," his agent said in a statement that he released to the media.
Graham Greene is well-known for his roles in Maverick which was released in 1994, Die Hard With a Vengeance, The Green Mile, The Twilight Saga: New Moon and Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game.
Graham is survived by his wife, Hilary Blackmore, daughter, Lilly Lazare-Greene, and grandson, Tarlo.
He received numerous awards, such as the Earle Grey Award for Lifetime Achievement by the Academy of Canadian Film and Television in 2004. He was even inducted into the Order of Canada, the country's second highest civilian honour, in 2016.
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips expressed his condolences to his friend and co-star Greene in a social media tribute on Monday.
"Heartbroken. Terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Graham Greene at only 73," Phillips wrote. "From Wolf Lake to Longmire, we had a beautiful friendship."
"An Actor’s Actor. One of the wittiest, wiliest, warmest people I’ve ever known. Iconic and Legendary. RIP, My Brother," he added.
"RIP to an actor who never disappointed, whether portraying a wise and compassionate leader of his people, or a corrupt ex-lawman on the wrong side of the law," one wrote in comments.
"Graham Greene has passed away at 73 years old. Greene was a powerhouse actor who elevated projects whenever he was on screen. I’ll remember him most for his outstanding performance in Dances with Wolves. He’s a big reason this film won Best Picture. Rest in Peace to a giant," another posted on X.
Graham was born in 1952 in Ohsweken, Ontario.