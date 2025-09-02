Dances with Wolves actor Graham Greene dies at 73

Dances with Wolves actor Graham Greene passed away at the age of 73 of natural causes, though his agent mentioned that he was suffering from a "lengthy illness" for a long time.

Hollywood mourns the loss of veteran actor Graham Greene, who passed away at the age of 73

"He was a great man of Morals Ethics [and] Character and will be eternally missed. We love you, my brother greene God bless you," his agent said in a statement that he released to the media.

Graham Greene is well-known for his roles in Maverick which was released in 1994, Die Hard With a Vengeance, The Green Mile, The Twilight Saga: New Moon and Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game.

Graham is survived by his wife, Hilary Blackmore, daughter, Lilly Lazare-Greene, and grandson, Tarlo.

He received numerous awards, such as the Earle Grey Award for Lifetime Achievement by the Academy of Canadian Film and Television in 2004. He was even inducted into the Order of Canada, the country's second highest civilian honour, in 2016.