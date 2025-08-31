Pavitra Rishta actress Priya Marathe dies of cancer at age 38

Priya Marathe gained popularity and love from audience with her most talked about role as Varsha in Pavitra Rishta. Beside this she also appeared in popular Hindi serial like Kasamh Se. Her performance in these serials quickly made her a household name across the country.

Initially, her career began with Marathi show Ya Sukhano Ya. She then went on to feature in several regional serial like Char Divas Sasuche. She soon transformed to Hindi television and participated in Comedy Circus and later taking on a role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In 2017, she joined the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as Bhavani Rathod, further proclaiming her versatility as an actor.

Over the years, Priya was also spotted in highly notable serials like Uttaran, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Savdhaan India, and Aata Hou De Dhingana. Each one of her roles highlighted her ability and talent to adapt seamlessly into any genre from period dramas to family dramas.