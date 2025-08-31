Celebs

Pavitra Rishta actress Priya Marathe dies of cancer at age 38

Priya Marathe, Pavitra Rishta and Kasamh Se actress, dies at 38 after cancer battle. TV industry mourns the talented star’s untimely death
TV actress Priya Marathe, famous for Pavitra Rishta dies at 38
Pavitra Rishta actress Priya Marathe passes away at 38X
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Priya Marathe, television actress popularly known for her roles in Pavitra Rishta and Kasamh Se have passed away at the age of 38 after battling with cancer. The actress was, reportedly, going through treatment for two years and died early in the morning. As reported by media outlets, the actress “died at her residence in Mira Road at 4 am.”

Actress Priya Marathe loses battle to cancer at 38

Priya Marathe gained popularity and love from audience with her most talked about role as Varsha in Pavitra Rishta. Beside this she also appeared in popular Hindi serial like Kasamh Se. Her performance in these serials quickly made her a household name across the country.

Initially, her career began with Marathi show Ya Sukhano Ya. She then went on to feature in several regional serial like Char Divas Sasuche. She soon transformed to Hindi television and participated in Comedy Circus and later taking on a role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In 2017, she joined the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as Bhavani Rathod, further proclaiming her versatility as an actor.

Over the years, Priya was also spotted in highly notable serials like Uttaran, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Savdhaan India, and Aata Hou De Dhingana. Each one of her roles highlighted her ability and talent to adapt seamlessly into any genre from period dramas to family dramas.

TV actress Priya Marathe, famous for Pavitra Rishta dies at 38
Bengali actor-politician Joy Banerjee passes away at 62

Beyond her chatter in the entertainment industry, her personal life was also intertwined with it. She married actor Shantanu Moghe in April 2012 with whom she has worked in the hostorical drama Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji.

The actress' sudden passing has left the entertainment industry and fraternity in shock. Her colleagues remembered her as a great performer who faced her health issues bravely and with dignity. Her ultimate journey from Marathi television to national Hindi television reflected the dedication she brough into her performance. Her sudden passing away has indeed created a certain void in the entertainment industry.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.


TV actress Priya Marathe, famous for Pavitra Rishta dies at 38
Allu Arjun's grandmother Allu Kanaka Ratnamma passes away 94
Priya Marathe
Pavitra Rishta Priya Marathe passed away

Related Stories

No stories found.
X