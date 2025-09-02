Dhanashree Verma opens up on treating this Bollywood actor in her dental clinic

In a recent YouTube vlog that has garnered widespread attention, choreographer and director Farah Khan visited the Mumbai residence of dancer and online personality Dhanashree Verma. The two women shared shared a candid evening cooking chicken and discussing their lives and careers.

Dhanashree Verma talks about treating Ranbir Kapoor

During their heartfelt conversation, Dhanashree shared a startling piece of information about her career history. Prior to being a celebrated dancer and social media influencer her professional journey was based on medicine. “I’ve treated Ranbir Kapoor,” she giggled as she reminisced about practicing as a dentist. Dhanashree shared with us that she had two dental clinics in Mumbai’s Bandra and Lokhandwala areas servicing a client base including a host of television personalities.

Though she was successful in dentistry Dhanashree felt a higher calling. She took a leap of faith into her passion, dance, beginning her first dance school with only seven students—all friends of her mother. This humble start provided her confidence to develop a successful career that has gone on to earn her great popularity.

The discussion also broached Dhanashree’s recent life. Speaking on the issues after her separation from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal she did admit that the challenges of their constant moving back and forth between cities were difficult. “Difficult toh ho jaata hai. Gurgaon jana hota tha,” she confessed. Dhanashree who separated from Chahal in 2025 revealed that both have “gracefully moved on” and are still on good terms. She also opened up about her dream of doing more creative work outside of dance with an aim to be a pop star in the vein of Diljit Dosanjh.

Dhanashree is soon going to appear in the upcoming reality show Rise & Fall that will be streaming on Amazon MX Player.