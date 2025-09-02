Nepal introduces new mountaineering rules to curb solo climbs

Nepal has passed its legislation to end solo expeditions and hikes on all mountains with an altitude of more than eight thousand metres. This new regulation, which comes into effect from September 1st this year, applies to every climber irrespective of their experience level.

Nepal passes new mountaineering rules to restrict solo expeditions and control pollution

This legislation is part of the Sixth Amendment of the mountaineering regulation released on February 3 in the Nepal Gazette, the government's official publication. It applies to all, including alpine-style or expedition-style climbers.

"When climbing a mountain peak with an altitude of more than eight thousand metres, every two members of the mountaineering team must be accompanied by at least one altitude worker or mountain guide, and when climbing other mountains, the mountaineering team must take at least one mountain guide with them," the recently introduced provision states.

Other changes include a hike in royalty fee for foreign climbers attempting to summit Mount Everest from the standard south route in spring to $15,000 per person, up by $4,000. The winter edition cost has been upped from $3,750 from $2,750.

For Nepali climbers, price has jumped from 75,000 Nepalese rupees to 150,000 Nepalese rupees.

Moreover, guides themselves must officially state whether their clients, aka the climbers, have successfully reached the summit. Previously, this may have been verified through other means, like liaison officers or reports.

Climbers also have to bring down their trash after their climb to control pollution up on the mountains. They are required to carry biodegradable bags for waste collection in the upper reaches.